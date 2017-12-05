Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dealing with upper-body issue
Lindholm did not skate in practice Monday and according to coach Randy Carlyle he's dealing with an upper-body issue, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks have games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the fact Lindholm didn't skate Monday does not bode well for his availability. He hasn't been ruled out, but it would be fair to consider the Swede questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights. Keep an eye on his status.
