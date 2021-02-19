Lindholm (lower body) didn't play in the third period of Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm played only 13:11 in the contest, but it's unclear how he was injured. The 27-year-old occupies a top-pairing role for the Ducks, so it'll be tough for any one player to fill in if he misses time. The Ducks' next game is Saturday versus the Wild -- if Lindholm can't play, Andy Welinski could enter the lineup, while Ben Hutton would probably take on additional playing time.