Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dishes trio of apples

Lindholm recorded three assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Lindholm's assists came on the first three Ducks goals in the game, including the eventual game-winner on the power play from Ryan Getzlaf. The big performance gives the Swedish defenseman nine apples through 12 games, but he's still looking for his first goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories