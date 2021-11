Lindholm posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm set up the game-tying goal by Trevor Zegras at 12:35 of the first period. With points in three of the last four games, Lindholm appears to be getting more involved on offense. He has one goal, five helpers, 28 shots, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances overall.