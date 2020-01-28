Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Draws power-play helper
Lindholm collected a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
After an 11-game drought, Lindholm has a helper in each of his last two appearances. That's an unusual dry run for the Swede, who has 19 points, 72 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and seven power-play points through 41 contest. Lindholm is still on track to challenge for the 30-point mark, but he'll need to be a bit more consistent to interest fantasy owners going forward.
