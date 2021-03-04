Lindholm is dealing with a fractured wrist and is expected to miss about six weeks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm suffered this injury Feb. 27 against the Golden Knights, and he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. This is a significant loss for the Ducks' blue line, as Lindholm averages 22:02 of ice time per game, including minutes on both the power play and the penalty kill. Cam Fowler should handle increased duties, and Josh Mahura should stay in the rotation as long as Lindholm is out.