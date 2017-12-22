Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Explodes for first career hat trick

Lindholm scored three goals -- including the game-winner -- with six shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Lindholm is an underappreciated real-world player, and his fantasy value often suffers because of his role of matching up against the opposition's top scorers night in, night out. He certainly made a statement here, though. The 23-year-old Swede has just 11 points through 23 games for the campaign, so he's not a universal asset, but he's definitely a player to keep tabs on in all settings because the upside to put it all together is there.