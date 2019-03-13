Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Fills stat sheet
Lindholm registered an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
The defender did a little bit of everything to contribute both on the ice and in fantasy. The helper pushed Lindholm to 25 points in 65 games, the fifth time in six years he's reach that level of production. The two blocks also established a new career high with 117 for the year, and he's a minor penalty away from matching his career high in PIM at 40.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...