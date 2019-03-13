Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Fills stat sheet

Lindholm registered an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The defender did a little bit of everything to contribute both on the ice and in fantasy. The helper pushed Lindholm to 25 points in 65 games, the fifth time in six years he's reach that level of production. The two blocks also established a new career high with 117 for the year, and he's a minor penalty away from matching his career high in PIM at 40.