Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Game-time decision
Lindholm (undisclosed) only skated before practice Wednesday and Ducks coach Randy Carlyle is calling him a game-time decision for the night contest against the Bruins.
Anaheim only won three of seven games without the Swede to start the 2017-18 campaign, when he was tending to a shoulder injury. We're not going to assume he's experiencing a setback related to that malady, but it's worth noting that Lindholm's availability is of concern to fantasy owners as well; that's based on his output of five points in 10 games and consistent role on the man advantage.
