Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Generates apple

Lindholm notched an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Lindholm has been a steady presence on the scoresheet, with six assists through nine games this season. His helper Sunday came as the Ducks cycled around after the opening faceoff of the second period, eventually getting the puck to Jakob Silfverberg for their only goal in the contest. The 25-year-old defenseman will continue to see steady offense with top-pairing deployment.