Lindholm posted an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lindholm's secondary helper on Troy Terry's goal in the third period was the former's 200th NHL point. Lindholm reached the milestone in 517 games, and he has 52 goals and 148 assists over parts of eight seasons. The 27-year-old Swede has produced an assist in each of the last three games, giving him six points, 23 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 12 PIM in 14 contests this year.