Lindholm scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Swede struck only 47 seconds into the second period, tying the game at 1-1. Lindholm, like many of the Ducks' stars, has struggled to produce much offense in the early going. The goal was his first point of the year, to go with a plus-1 rating, nine blocked shots and 10 shots on net. With just eight goals scored through five contests as a team, it's tough to trust any of the Ducks' skaters at this point.