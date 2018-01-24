Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Having strong month
Lindholm has collected a goal, five assists and a plus-5 rating through nine January games.
The 23-year-old defenseman is one of the best two-way blueliners in the league, and his fantasy numbers are finally starting to catch up to his real-world dominance. Lindholm regularly matches up against the opposition's top players and still posts excellent possession numbers (52.0 Corsi For percentage this season). Additionally, he's taking a step forward offensively with a career-high 0.47 points and 1.97 shots per game in 2017-18. He's a serviceable fantasy asset in most settings.
