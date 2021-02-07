Lindholm posted an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Lindholm had a shot attempt in the second period that bounced into the net off Isac Lundestrom. It was the latter's first NHL goal. Lindholm may be heating up, as he has three assists in his last four contests. The Swede is up to five points, 14 blocked shots, 22 shots on net and 12 PIM through 13 contests this season. The Ducks' offense is abysmal so far, with just three games at three or more goals, which has led to suppressed point totals throughout the lineup.