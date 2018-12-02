Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Hot since return

Lindholm tallied a power-play goal, a power-play assist and three shots while logging 27:43 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Lindholm has three points in two games since returning from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old defender eats heavy minutes and is well on his way to another 30-point campaign, giving him plenty of fantasy value to merit rostering in most formats.