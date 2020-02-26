Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Hurt in Tuesday's game

Lindholm (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Oilers.

Lindholm appeared to injure his left shoulder when he crashed into the boards after tangling with Leon Draisaitl in the second period. The Ducks are already running thin on defense with Cam Fowler (lower body) and Erik Gudbranson (upper body) already out. If Lindholm's injury forces him to miss time, expect a blueliner to be called up from AHL San Diego.