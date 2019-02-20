Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Ices win with empty-netter

Lindholm scored his fifth goal of the season on three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Lindholm added three shots, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in an all-around good night for the blueliner. He has 22 points in 54 games, and is shooting 2.5 percentage points below his career average, so increased offense may be in the cards down the stretch.