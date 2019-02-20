Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Ices win with empty-netter
Lindholm scored his fifth goal of the season on three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Lindholm added three shots, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in an all-around good night for the blueliner. He has 22 points in 54 games, and is shooting 2.5 percentage points below his career average, so increased offense may be in the cards down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...