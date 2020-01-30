Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lasers in game-winner
Lindholm scored a goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Lindholm ripped a shot from the blue line to beat Antti Raanta. The tally would stand as the game-winner. Lindholm has three points, seven shots and a plus-5 rating in his last three contests. The Swede is up to 20 points and 73 shots on goal in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.