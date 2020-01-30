Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lasers in game-winner

Lindholm scored a goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm ripped a shot from the blue line to beat Antti Raanta. The tally would stand as the game-winner. Lindholm has three points, seven shots and a plus-5 rating in his last three contests. The Swede is up to 20 points and 73 shots on goal in 42 games this season.