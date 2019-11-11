Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Late scratch Sunday
Lindholm (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against Edmonton, and was placed on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.
It's unclear that Lindholm was dealing with an injury, so this news is quite surprising. Now that he's been placed on IR, he'll miss at least the next two games while healing from the injury. In his stead for Sunday at least, Josh Mahura was called up from AHL San Diego, and will make his way into the lineup. For the power play, it's likely that Michael Del Zotto will get the bump up to the second unit.
