Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Leads team in ice time
Lindholm notched an assist, a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The Swedish defenseman also skated a team-high 23:28 in the contest. Those are well-earned minutes for Lindholm, who has five assists and a plus-3 rating through eight games this year.
