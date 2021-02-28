Lindholm (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.
This is a strong indication that Lindholm will return to the lineup versus the Golden Knights. He's missed three contests with the injury. Should he be in the lineup, he'll likely take on a top-four role and could also earn some power-play time.
