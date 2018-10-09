Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lights lamp to appease home crowd
Lindholm registered his first goal of the season Monday, contributing to a 3-2 shootout home win over the Red Wings.
Lindholm painted the left corner of the cage with a slick snapshot that went past Jimmy Howard in the second period. According to Spotrac, Lindholm ranks 38th among NHL defenseman in total salary. Anaheim has him on the books with a cap hit of $5.25 million annually through the 2021-22 campaign, so fantasy owners can expect the Swede to continue seeing ample playing time -- he's skated for 24:25 through the first three games.
