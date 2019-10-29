Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: No-go against Winnipeg
Lindholm (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Jets, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Lindholm is hoping to be ready for Friday's matchup with Vancouver, so for now, he can be considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue. The 25-year-old blueliner has had a strong start to the season, racking up nine assists while posting a plus-4 rating through his first 12 games, so Lindholm's fantasy owners should plan on reinserting him into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light.
