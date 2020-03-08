Play

Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: No timeline to return

Lindholm (upper body) has no timeline to return, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm was injured Feb. 25 versus the Oilers and has missed the last fives. Per Stephens, it's possible that the Swedish blueliner's season may be done, but he hasn't been officially shut down yet. Assume Lindholm is out indefinitely until a further update is provided.

