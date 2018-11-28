Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Not ready just yet
Lindholm (lower body) will not play Wednesday against the Panthers.
The 24-year-old Swede will miss a sixth consecutive game dealing with a lower-body injury. Despite sitting out Wednesday's contest, Lindholm is nearing a return and could be healthy in time to play in Carolina on Friday. So far this season, the Ducks' defenseman has a pair of goals and 10 points in 21 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...