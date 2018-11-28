Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Not ready just yet

Lindholm (lower body) will not play Wednesday against the Panthers.

The 24-year-old Swede will miss a sixth consecutive game dealing with a lower-body injury. Despite sitting out Wednesday's contest, Lindholm is nearing a return and could be healthy in time to play in Carolina on Friday. So far this season, the Ducks' defenseman has a pair of goals and 10 points in 21 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories