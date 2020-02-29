Play

Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Not ready to go Friday

Lindholm (upper body) did not take the ice for warmups and will not play in Friday's game against the Penguins, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm was hurt in Tuesday's contest versus the Oilers, and he'll have to miss at least one more game. In his place, Brendan Guhle will likely enter the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories