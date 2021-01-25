Lindholm scored an empty-net goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Lindholm provided an insurance tally in the third period to assure the Ducks' win. It's his second goal and point of the year, to go with 11 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and five hits through six appearances. Lindholm isn't getting much power-play time with Kevin Shattenkirk and Cam Fowler manning the point this year, but he should continue to see plenty of ice time at even strength.