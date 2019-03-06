Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Notches helper in win
Lindholm earned one assist in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Lindholm skated 24:21 in the contest, his most ice time in 10 appearances. The Swede has 24 points and 109 blocked shots in 61 contests, although he also owns a minus-13 rating. Offense has been hard to come by for most Ducks, but Lindholm still has a reasonable chance to reach 30 points this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...