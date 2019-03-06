Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Notches helper in win

Lindholm earned one assist in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Lindholm skated 24:21 in the contest, his most ice time in 10 appearances. The Swede has 24 points and 109 blocked shots in 61 contests, although he also owns a minus-13 rating. Offense has been hard to come by for most Ducks, but Lindholm still has a reasonable chance to reach 30 points this season.