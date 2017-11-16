Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Out Wednesday
Lindholm (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, suggesting he will miss Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Lindholm was considered a question mark for the contest after he was only able to skate on his own prior to practice Wednesday and will apparently miss the contest due to an undisclosed issue. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Sunday when the club hosts Florida, but Jaycob Megna is expected to draw into Wednesday's contest in his place.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Game-time decision•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Solves Pekka Rinne on Friday•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Will debut Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Participates in power-play drill•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Expected back in early November•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Participating in on-ice workouts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...