Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Out Wednesday

Lindholm (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, suggesting he will miss Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm was considered a question mark for the contest after he was only able to skate on his own prior to practice Wednesday and will apparently miss the contest due to an undisclosed issue. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Sunday when the club hosts Florida, but Jaycob Megna is expected to draw into Wednesday's contest in his place.