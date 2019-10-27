Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Out with lower-body injury

Lindholm (lower body) will not play Sunday in Vegas, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim will be without its top defenseman in the Pacific division clash against Vegas. Lindholm has averaged over 21:30 of ice time per game with nine assists in 12 contests. An update on the severity of his injury will be available before Tuesday's tilt with the Jets.

