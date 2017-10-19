Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Participates in power-play drill

Lindholm (shoulder) took part in the second unit of a power-play drill Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm isn't expected to rejoin the lineup until early November, but it's at least a good sign that he's making some progress on his shoulder issue. A clearer estimation of his timetable should arrive as the blueliner draws closer to his first game action of 2017-18.

