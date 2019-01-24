Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Picks up helper

Lindholm garnered an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing by the Blues.

Lindholm's 18-game goal drought is symptomatic of an offensively-lacking Ducks team (2.29 goals per game). The blueliner has managed a mere four helpers during his goalless streak, despite averaging 24:44 of ice time that includes 1:23 with the man advantage. If Anaheim is going to start putting pucks in the back of the net, it will need Lindholm (among others) to start picking up the scoring.

