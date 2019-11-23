Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Playing on Saturday
Lindholm (undisclosed) will skate on the Ducks' top defensive pairing Saturday versus the Lightning, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Lindholm has missed six games, having been out since Nov. 5, but he will return to the ice to face the Lightning in Tampa Bay. He will skate alongside Erik Gudbranson. In 15 games, Lindholm has registered nine assists but is still without a goal in 2019-20.
