Lindholm notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Lindholm produced the secondary helper on Maxime Comtois' game-tying goal at 11:33 of the third period. While the Ducks didn't get a win, it was still a decent performance from Lindholm, who also had a hit and a blocked shot. The Swede is up to four points, 21 shots, 12 PIM and 14 blocks through 12 contests this season.