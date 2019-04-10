Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Plus-10 over final three games

Lindholm generated six goals, 28 points and a minus-5 rating through 76 games in the 2018-19 season.

Lindholm finished with a negative plus-minus rating for the first time in his six-year career, but a plus-10 rating over the last three games helped cover up some of the damage. His offensive game didn't take a big hit this year, falling just three points shy of the 2017-18 campaign, and he was depended on heavily averaging 24:00 of ice time. Lindholm will continue to be a top-four blueliner with the Ducks next year.