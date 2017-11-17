Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Practicing with team

Lindholm (lower body) took part in practice Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm being a full participant is certainly a good sign that he is trending toward a return to the ice -- although whether he will be cleared in time for Sunday's clash against Florida remains to be seen. Even though injuries have limited the defenseman to a mere 10 games this season, he has still managed to tally three goals, two assists and 19 shots on goal. Once given the all-clear, Lindholm figures to replace Jaycob Megna in the lineup.