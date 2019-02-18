Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Productive in win Sunday
Lindholm had an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
He also provided two blocked shots. In his last eight appearances, he has two assists and a minus-9 rating, with 11 blocked shots. Lindholm is at 21 points in 53 games, and has never had more than 34 points in a year. The defenseman has missed six games this year, and has never played a full 82 games in his six seasons.
