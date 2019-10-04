Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Provides helper

Lindholm picked up an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm also led all skaters by playing 24:09 in the contest. The Swedish defenseman has been a consistent presence on offense, registering between 28 and 34 points in five of his six seasons -- only a 20-point effort in 2016-17 serves as an outlier. With the Ducks expected to improve a little on offense this season, Lindholm will have a chance to return to the 30-point plateau.