Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Provides helper
Lindholm picked up an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Lindholm also led all skaters by playing 24:09 in the contest. The Swedish defenseman has been a consistent presence on offense, registering between 28 and 34 points in five of his six seasons -- only a 20-point effort in 2016-17 serves as an outlier. With the Ducks expected to improve a little on offense this season, Lindholm will have a chance to return to the 30-point plateau.
