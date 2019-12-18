Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Records 14th assist

Lindholm posted an assist with four PIM and four shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old isn't scoring this season, but despite playing just 26 games, he's still racking up assists at a healthy rate. He has 14 helpers, putting him on pace to surpass the 30-assist plateau for the first time in his career. Lindholm is getting shots on net too, but his shooting percentage sits at a career low 2.1. If that turns around, then Lindholm could go on a long hot streak.