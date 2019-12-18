Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Records 14th assist
Lindholm posted an assist with four PIM and four shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old isn't scoring this season, but despite playing just 26 games, he's still racking up assists at a healthy rate. He has 14 helpers, putting him on pace to surpass the 30-assist plateau for the first time in his career. Lindholm is getting shots on net too, but his shooting percentage sits at a career low 2.1. If that turns around, then Lindholm could go on a long hot streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.