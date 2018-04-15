Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Registers two points in loss
Lindholm scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.
It had been 16 games since Lindholm last recorded two points in a playoff contest, but he picked a key time Saturday to break out. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. The 24-year-old helped the Ducks finally get on the board in this series (they were shutout in Game 1) with an assist on the first score. Then, Lindholm's power-play marker brought the Ducks within a goal during the third period, but they couldn't find the equalizer. Lindholm and the Ducks will have to win four of the next five games, at least two of which on the road, to advance back to the second round.
