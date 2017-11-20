Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Returning against Florida

Lindholm (lower body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Florida.

After missing Wednesday's tilt, Lindholm practiced with the team Friday, so his lower-body ailment will only cost him one game. The Swede has notched five points in 10 games and will look to pick up right where he left off.

