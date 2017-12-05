Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Returns home
Lindholm travelled back to Anaheim after suffering his upper-body injury, effectively ruling him out against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Taking into account the fact that Vegas is heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Lindholm will be ready to play Wednesday versus Ottawa either. The Ducks are hoping the defenseman's ailment is not a long-term issue, but did not provide any additional specifics. Jaycob Megna was recalled from the minors to slot into Lindholm's spot on the blue line.
