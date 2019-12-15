Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Scores goal, assist

Lindholm scored a goal and registered an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Lindholm tied the game up in the waning minutes with his power-play tally, his first goal of the season. The defender has racked up 14 points in 25 games this year and should be capable of getting back over the 30-point mark, which he just barely missed in 2018-19.