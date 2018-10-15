Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Serves up two helpers

Lindholm dished out two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 win over St. Louis. He also blocked three shots.

Lindholm is now operating at a point-per-game pace through six games, picking up a goal and five assists thus far. It's particularly impressive considering he's done it all during his active four-game scoring streak. The 24-year-old Swede has been active in his own zone as well, averaging over two blocked shots per game.