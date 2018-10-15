Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Serves up two helpers
Lindholm dished out two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 win over St. Louis. He also blocked three shots.
Lindholm is now operating at a point-per-game pace through six games, picking up a goal and five assists thus far. It's particularly impressive considering he's done it all during his active four-game scoring streak. The 24-year-old Swede has been active in his own zone as well, averaging over two blocked shots per game.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lights lamp to appease home crowd•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Registers two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Buries only shot in win over Caps•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Contributes twice in win•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Having strong month•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...