Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Sets up goal in low-scoring affair

Lindholm picked up a secondary assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout home win over the Predators.

Lindholm synced up with Rickard Rakell to deliver the game's first goal. You won't see very many fantasy owners complaining about the defenseman's offensive output of 10 points (two goals, eight assists) through 19 games -- especially considering he's added three power-play assists -- though he's uncharacteristically struggled a bit in the defensive zone based on a minus-5 rating. Typically, that wouldn't be enough to sound the alarm, but we're talking about a guy who is still plus-85 over 390 career contests with the Ducks.