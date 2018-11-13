Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Sets up goal in low-scoring affair
Lindholm picked up a secondary assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout home win over the Predators.
Lindholm synced up with Rickard Rakell to deliver the game's first goal. You won't see very many fantasy owners complaining about the defenseman's offensive output of 10 points (two goals, eight assists) through 19 games -- especially considering he's added three power-play assists -- though he's uncharacteristically struggled a bit in the defensive zone based on a minus-5 rating. Typically, that wouldn't be enough to sound the alarm, but we're talking about a guy who is still plus-85 over 390 career contests with the Ducks.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Serves up two helpers•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lights lamp to appease home crowd•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Registers two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Buries only shot in win over Caps•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Contributes twice in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...