Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Sitting Thursday

Lindholm (upper body) will miss Thursday's road contest against the Blues, NHL.com reports.

Thursday marks the Swedish blueliner's fifth consecutive absence, though he is traveling with the team on their current six-game road trip, meaning a return to the lineup could come soon. Lindholm had recorded eight points -- five coming with a man advantage -- in 19 games prior to this injury while averaging nearly 24 minutes of time on ice per game. Look for additional updates on Lindholm as the Ducks continue their road trip.