Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Skates Sunday
Lindholm (lower body) participated in Sunday's morning skate but will not play Sunday night, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reported.
Despite him being ruled out for Sunday's game in Nashville, Lindholm's presence on the ice is good news for his eventual return. Anaheim is currently on a five-game road trip and the 24-year-old Swede should come back at some point during it.
