Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Solves Pekka Rinne on Friday

Lindholm registered a power-play goal in Friday's 5-3 home loss to the Predators.

With his team down 4-1 in the waning moments of the second period, Lindholm drove toward the puck from the point off a faceoff and absolutely blasted it top shelf against Pekka Rinne. Remember, the Swedish defenseman didn't get his 2017-18 campaign started until Oct. 24 due to a shoulder injury, but he's collected points in four of six games since returning. He's a relatively safe fantasy play moving forward.