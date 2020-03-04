Play

Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Still sidelined Tuesday

Lindholm (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's game against Chicago.

Lindholm will miss his third straight contest with the upper-body issue and still has no concrete timeline for a return. The 26-year-old's next chance to suit up is in Wednesday's game against Colorado, and in his stead, Matt Irvin and Christian Djoos will man the third defensive pairing Tuesday.

