Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Still sidelined

Lindholm (undisclosed) is still on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with San Jose, per the NHL's official media site.

Lindholm will miss a third straight game Thursday and the Ducks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. The 25-year-old blueliner will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

